Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $757.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley Financial raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $595.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

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Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $836.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $960.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 256.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $722.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $1,100 and kept a Buy rating — a material upside signal for investors. Article Title

Citigroup raised its price target to $1,100 and kept a Buy rating — a material upside signal for investors. Positive Sentiment: Needham boosted its target to $1,040 and maintained a Buy rating, citing upside vs. the current trade level. Article Title

Needham boosted its target to $1,040 and maintained a Buy rating, citing upside vs. the current trade level. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna lifted its target to $1,100 and kept a Positive rating, signaling conviction around Lumentum’s longer‑term market opportunity. Article Title

Susquehanna lifted its target to $1,100 and kept a Positive rating, signaling conviction around Lumentum’s longer‑term market opportunity. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argues Lumentum has shifted to a higher‑content optical platform (external light‑source architecture), potentially raising revenue per unit 2–2.5x and supporting faster future growth. Article Title

A Seeking Alpha piece argues Lumentum has shifted to a higher‑content optical platform (external light‑source architecture), potentially raising revenue per unit 2–2.5x and supporting faster future growth. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage highlighting Lumentum’s role in light‑based AI networking and index momentum may attract thematic flows and longer‑term investor interest. Article Title

Industry coverage highlighting Lumentum’s role in light‑based AI networking and index momentum may attract thematic flows and longer‑term investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting Lumentum’s trending with Russell 1000 momentum points to flow‑driven moves rather than fresh fundamentals — helpful for short‑term liquidity but not a fundamental catalyst by itself. Article Title

Coverage noting Lumentum’s trending with Russell 1000 momentum points to flow‑driven moves rather than fresh fundamentals — helpful for short‑term liquidity but not a fundamental catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its target only to $710 and kept an Equal‑Weight rating, implying downside vs. recent levels and signaling a more cautious view on near‑term upside; this contrast with higher targets can trigger selling. Article Title Article Title

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total value of $26,624,774.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,583,690.60. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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