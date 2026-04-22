Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $757.25.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley Financial raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $595.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.
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Lumentum Price Performance
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lumentum News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $1,100 and kept a Buy rating — a material upside signal for investors. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Needham boosted its target to $1,040 and maintained a Buy rating, citing upside vs. the current trade level. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna lifted its target to $1,100 and kept a Positive rating, signaling conviction around Lumentum’s longer‑term market opportunity. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argues Lumentum has shifted to a higher‑content optical platform (external light‑source architecture), potentially raising revenue per unit 2–2.5x and supporting faster future growth. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage highlighting Lumentum’s role in light‑based AI networking and index momentum may attract thematic flows and longer‑term investor interest. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting Lumentum’s trending with Russell 1000 momentum points to flow‑driven moves rather than fresh fundamentals — helpful for short‑term liquidity but not a fundamental catalyst by itself. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its target only to $710 and kept an Equal‑Weight rating, implying downside vs. recent levels and signaling a more cautious view on near‑term upside; this contrast with higher targets can trigger selling. Article Title Article Title
Insider Transactions at Lumentum
In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total value of $26,624,774.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,583,690.60. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.
Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.
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