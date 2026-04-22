3,626 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Bought by Global Trust Wealth Management LLC

Global Trust Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 128,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4%

DVY opened at $152.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $124.68 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1493 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.