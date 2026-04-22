iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 52,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 79,600 shares.The stock last traded at $62.02 and had previously closed at $62.06.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.1244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 775,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 670,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 402,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,910,000 after purchasing an additional 355,630 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities. USXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.