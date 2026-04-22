iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 52,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 79,600 shares.The stock last traded at $62.02 and had previously closed at $62.06.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4%
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.1244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities. USXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
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