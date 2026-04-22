Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Mega Fortune Company Limited (NASDAQ:MGRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $115.00 and last traded at $111.3570. 2,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 94,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mega Fortune to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Mega Fortune Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mega Fortune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a holding company incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands. Our ordinary shares offered in this prospectus are shares of our Cayman Islands holding company. As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct our business through our operating subsidiary in Hong Kong. We own 100% equity interest of all our subsidiaries and do not have a variable interest entity, or VIE, structure. We are an Internet of Things (“IoT”) solution provider in Hong Kong.

Further Reading

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