Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.7619.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Down 3.2%

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3,237.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

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Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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