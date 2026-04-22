Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.A) versus Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Financial Comparison

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) and Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.A – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Embotelladora Andina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee 7.23% 28.50% 14.52% Embotelladora Andina 8.16% 24.42% 8.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Luckin Coffee and Embotelladora Andina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luckin Coffee 0 1 1 0 2.50 Embotelladora Andina 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Luckin Coffee currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Given Luckin Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Luckin Coffee is more favorable than Embotelladora Andina.

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Embotelladora Andina”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee $7.03 billion 1.32 $513.88 million $1.60 20.31 Embotelladora Andina $3.52 billion 1.06 $295.57 million $1.53 15.43

Luckin Coffee has higher revenue and earnings than Embotelladora Andina. Embotelladora Andina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luckin Coffee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Luckin Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Embotelladora Andina shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Luckin Coffee shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Embotelladora Andina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Luckin Coffee has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embotelladora Andina has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luckin Coffee beats Embotelladora Andina on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luckin Coffee

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Luckin Coffee Inc. offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks. In addition, the company offers Luckin Pop premium instant coffee and inspirational cups through mobile apps and e-commerce platforms. It operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms for third-party payment channels. Further, the company offers technical and consultation services; and manufactures materials for products. Luckin Coffee Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Embotelladora Andina

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Embotelladora Andina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

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