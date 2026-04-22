Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $1.12

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $190.28 million and $26.25 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001431 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004222 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000119 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,946,835 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 169,946,382.17410168 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 1.11984148 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 600 active market(s) with $23,573,695.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

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