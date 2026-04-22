Financial Analysis: Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) versus Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF)

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) and Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sixt and Element Fleet Management”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sixt N/A N/A N/A $2.37 33.46 Element Fleet Management $1.19 billion 8.20 $279.13 million $0.69 35.48

Profitability

Element Fleet Management has higher revenue and earnings than Sixt. Sixt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Element Fleet Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sixt and Element Fleet Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sixt N/A N/A N/A Element Fleet Management 23.55% 22.68% 3.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sixt and Element Fleet Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sixt 0 0 1 0 3.00 Element Fleet Management 0 0 4 1 3.20

Summary

Element Fleet Management beats Sixt on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sixt

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Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany. Sixt SE is a subsidiary of Erich Sixt Vermögensverwaltung GmbH.

About Element Fleet Management

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Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing. It provides commercial fleet financing comprising operating and capital lease, sale and leaseback funding, loans, rental fleet financing, client owned acquisition program, and fair market value lease for fleet cars, trucks, and equipment; and vehicle licensing and registration services, such as renewal, fleet title management, and insurance card management services. In addition, the company provides collision management services, such as 24/7 driver assistance, collision evaluation, repair management, and subrogation; fleet management outsourcing solutions; fuel, maintenance, and safety solutions; telematics and fleet connectivity solutions; and toll and violation management, as well as fleet remarketing, sale leaseback, and strategic fleet management consulting services. It serves construction, energy, oil and gas, food and beverages, healthcare, services, and transport sectors. Element Fleet Management Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

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