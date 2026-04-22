GMX Price Reaches $6.75 on Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. GMX has a total market cap of $70.09 million and $5.41 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $6.75 or 0.00008628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78,164.78 or 0.99932343 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77,514.05 or 0.99204292 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
GMX Profile
GMX’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 10,385,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,385,212 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is gmxio.substack.com. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.
Buying and Selling GMX
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
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