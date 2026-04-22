Plume Self Reported Market Cap Hits $69.74 Million (PLUME)

Plume (PLUME) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Plume has a total market capitalization of $69.74 million and approximately $17.34 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Plume has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Plume coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78,164.78 or 0.99932343 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77,514.05 or 0.99204292 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Plume Profile

Plume launched on January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,545,561,594 coins. Plume’s official website is plume.org. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork. Plume’s official message board is plume.org/blog.

Plume Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,545,561,594 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.01242576 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $17,203,826.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plume should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plume using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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