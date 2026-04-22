Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Trading 6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $7.9790. 117,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 630,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

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Shattuck Labs Stock Down 1.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $586.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($1.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 265.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

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Shattuck Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is focused on developing immunotherapeutic vaccines to prevent and treat substance use disorders, with an initial emphasis on opioids. Shattuck Labs employs a proprietary hapten‐carrier conjugate technology designed to generate high‐affinity drug‐specific antibodies that sequester target molecules in the bloodstream and reduce their passage across the blood‐brain barrier.

The company’s lead program targets fentanyl, a synthetic opioid responsible for a significant proportion of overdose fatalities.

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