West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 21,989 shares.The stock last traded at $19.6250 and had previously closed at $19.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded West Japan Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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West Japan Railway Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.26.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 6.75%.The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. West Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.680 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

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West Japan Railway Company (OTCMKTS: WJRYY), commonly known as JR West, is one of the regional passenger railway operators formed in 1987 following the privatization of Japanese National Railways. Headquartered in Osaka, JR West manages a comprehensive rail network across western Honshu, providing vital transportation links that facilitate daily commuting, intercity travel, and regional tourism. As an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)–listed issuer, the company offers international investors access to its operations through trading on OTC markets in the United States.

JR West’s core business centers on passenger rail services, including high-speed Shinkansen lines and an extensive range of conventional rail routes.

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