Analyzing Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) & CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) and CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuvve and CarParts.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvve 1 0 0 0 1.00 CarParts.com 1 1 0 0 1.50

CarParts.com has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential downside of 45.65%. Given CarParts.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarParts.com is more favorable than Nuvve.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuvve has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarParts.com has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.0% of Nuvve shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of CarParts.com shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Nuvve shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of CarParts.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvve and CarParts.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvve -640.26% N/A -158.84% CarParts.com -9.21% -79.79% -25.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvve and CarParts.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvve $4.79 million 0.61 -$30.82 million ($255.98) 0.00 CarParts.com $547.53 million 0.12 -$50.44 million ($0.86) -1.07

Nuvve has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CarParts.com. CarParts.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvve, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CarParts.com beats Nuvve on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvve

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Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets. Its V2G technology also links EV batteries into a virtual power plant that sells excess power to utility companies or utilizes saved power to reduce building energy peak consumption. In addition, the company offers networked charging stations, infrastructure, software, professional services, support, monitoring, and parts and labor warranties required to run electric vehicle fleets. It serves its products to owners/operators of light duty fleets, heavy duty fleets, automotive manufacturers, charge point operators, and strategic partners. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CarParts.com

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CarParts.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories. The company sells its products to individual customers through its flagship website www.carparts.com and app; online marketplaces, including third-party auction sites and shopping portals; and auto parts wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. and changed its name to CarParts.com, Inc. in July 2020. CarParts.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

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