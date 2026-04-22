Great Wall Motor (GWLLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its resultson Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0184 per share and revenue of $7.0671 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Trading Up 3.7%

Great Wall Motor stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.51.

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About Great Wall Motor

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Great Wall Motor Company Limited is a leading Chinese automotive manufacturer based in Baoding, Hebei Province. The company specializes in the design, development and production of sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), pickup trucks and electric vehicles. Its portfolio includes the Haval brand of SUVs, the WEY luxury SUV line, the Tank series of off-road vehicles and the ORA electric vehicle brand. Great Wall Motor’s vertical integration spans steel stamping, welding, painting and final assembly, allowing the company to maintain control over key production processes and quality standards.

Founded in 1984 as the Baoding Great Wall Foundry Factory, the company adopted the name Great Wall Motor in 1996 to reflect its automotive ambitions.

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