Murphy USA (MUSA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Murphy USA to post earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $4.4519 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 75.75% and a net margin of 2.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $512.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.23. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $345.23 and a 1 year high of $530.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.07 and a 200-day moving average of $415.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Murphy USA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $539.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MUSA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Eric J. Bartko sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.84, for a total value of $139,669.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,503.68. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Renee M. Bacon sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.61, for a total value of $1,105,206.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,084.63. The trade was a 47.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock worth $4,490,690 in the last three months. 9.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 507,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,753,000 after acquiring an additional 304,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,511,000 after acquiring an additional 99,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 676.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after acquiring an additional 148,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 133,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company’s primary operations center on two retail formats.

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