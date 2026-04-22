New Horizon Aircraft (HOVRW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1090) per share for the quarter.
New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance
New Horizon Aircraft stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. New Horizon Aircraft has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.86.
New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for New Horizon Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Horizon Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.