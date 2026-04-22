New Horizon Aircraft (HOVRW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1090) per share for the quarter.

New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance

New Horizon Aircraft stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. New Horizon Aircraft has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.86.

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New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile

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New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

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