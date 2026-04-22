M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,650,915 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16,270.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,667,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650,915 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $279,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:EL opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of -151.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $94.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Further Reading

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