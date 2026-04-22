What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for VVOS Q1 Earnings?

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Vivos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vivos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vivos Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

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Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.37% and a negative return on equity of 849.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

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Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 6.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Insider Activity

In other Vivos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Michael C. Skaff purchased 1,353,625 shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,857.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,353,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,857.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVOS. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 74,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

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Vivos Therapeutics, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of oral appliance therapy for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other airway-related disorders. The company’s proprietary Vivos System integrates clinical diagnostic protocols, three-dimensional imaging, and custom-designed dental appliances to address mild to moderate forms of sleep-disordered breathing through non-surgical, non-invasive means.

The Vivos System comprises a range of custom oral devices, digital workflow tools, and a structured treatment protocol.

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