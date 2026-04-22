Nordson Corporation $NDSN Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10,127.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,139 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 1.05% of Nordson worth $141,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,375,000 after purchasing an additional 133,229 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,093,000 after purchasing an additional 376,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 226,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 411,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,960. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,867.30. The trade was a 32.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,393 shares of company stock worth $22,549,703. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson set a $335.00 target price on Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $282.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.86 and a 12-month high of $305.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $669.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.68 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 18.39%.Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

See Also

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