M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,518,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,950,000. Lantheus comprises approximately 1.1% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned about 8.32% of Lantheus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 190.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lantheus by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JonesTrading cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $108.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.50. Lantheus had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $406.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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