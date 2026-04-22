M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9,349.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037,083 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.61% of Keysight Technologies worth $212,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 68.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $322.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.33.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $338.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.33 and a twelve month high of $342.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 163,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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