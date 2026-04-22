Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Financial

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Ventum Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Desjardins set a C$120.00 target price on Premium Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$115.60.

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Premium Brands Price Performance

TSE:PBH opened at C$84.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$93.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$95.67. The firm has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$74.22 and a 52-week high of C$106.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.42.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands

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Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate. The Specialty Foods segment consists of its specialty food manufacturing businesses, which contributes about two-thirds of the group revenue; the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the company’s distribution and wholesale businesses; the Corporate segment includes the company’s head office activities along with its finance and information systems.

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