Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $15.00 price target on Utz Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $14.00 target price on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

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Utz Brands Trading Down 1.0%

UTZ opened at $7.55 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.06%.The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 431.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

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