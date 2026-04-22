NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. NN Group has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 137.28, a quick ratio of 137.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

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NN Group Company Profile

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NN Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) is a Dutch insurance and asset management company that provides a range of life and non-life insurance products, pension and retirement solutions, and investment management services. Its product offering typically includes individual and group life insurance, annuities, disability and health-related coverages, property & casualty insurance, and savings and retirement planning products aimed at both retail and corporate clients. The company also manages assets on behalf of its insurance operations and third-party institutional and individual investors.

NN Group traces its corporate structure to the Dutch insurer Nationale-Nederlanden and was established as a separate, publicly listed company following a demerger from ING Group in the mid-2010s.

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