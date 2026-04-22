Q1 EPS Estimates for PAAS Cut by National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $2.27 EPS.
Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.
View Our Latest Report on PAAS
Pan American Silver Trading Down 5.2%
PAAS opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.75. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Pan American Silver Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,381,000. McAlvany Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Pan American Silver
Here are the key news stories impacting Pan American Silver this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America recently raised its price target for PAAS (reported in coverage calling PAAS a top long‑term Canadian pick), supporting longer‑term investor sentiment. Is Pan American Silver (PAAS) One of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy for Long Term?
- Positive Sentiment: Broker consensus remains constructive: PAAS is carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus from brokerages, which can buoy demand from institutional/quant strategies. Pan American Silver Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy”
- Neutral Sentiment: Pan American scheduled Q1 2026 unaudited results for release after the close on May 5 and will hold its Annual General & Special Meeting on April 30 — clears the calendar for near‑term catalysts and an earnings event on May 5 (conference call May 6). Pan American Silver to Announce First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector pieces comparing PAAS to SSR Mining highlight that both miners are benefitting from higher silver/gold prices; these comparisons help inform relative positioning but don’t change company‑specific fundamentals. Pan American Silver vs. SSR Mining: Which Mining Stock Wins Now?
- Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial (analyst D. Demarco) issued widespread cuts to PAAS EPS estimates across multiple quarters and years (examples: Q1 2026 cut to $1.06 from $1.35; Q2 2026 to $1.19 from $1.44; Q4 2026 to $1.06 from $1.38; FY2026 to $4.48 from $5.53; FY2027 to $5.71 from $6.50; FY2028 to $5.04 from $5.92; FY2029 to $3.62 from $4.38; FY2030 to $2.27 from $2.92). These downward revisions reduce near‑to‑medium‑term earnings expectations and are the most direct negative catalyst for the stock today. MarketBeat PAAS coverage (source for analyst note summary)
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.
With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.
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