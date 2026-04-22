AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.57 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 39.50%.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.38.

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AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 102.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $8,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,189,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,072,073.81. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 491,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,969,577.92. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,603.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Key AGNC Investment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AGNC Investment this week:

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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