AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.57 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 39.50%.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.38.
AGNC Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 102.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on AGNC Investment
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $8,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,189,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,072,073.81. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 491,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,969,577.92. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,603.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.
Key AGNC Investment News
Here are the key news stories impacting AGNC Investment this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat and higher asset yields: AGNC reported $0.42 EPS versus consensus $0.36, driven by higher asset yields and improved income; book value improved year-over-year. AGNC Investment Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Book Value Improves Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Management: policy support helped MBS performance early in Q1 — management told investors that administration steps to reduce rate volatility and support mortgage spreads boosted fixed‑income returns in Jan–Feb. AGNC (AGNC) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Preferreds remain attractive to income investors — coverage highlighting AGNC preferred shares may support demand for the equity by reinforcing yield-focused flows. Big Yield At Reduced Risk: AGNC Investment Corp. Preferreds
- Neutral Sentiment: Company filings and slide deck posted — full press release and investor presentation provide details behind the numbers for due diligence. AGNC Investment Corp. Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings presentation is available for deeper review of hedging, duration and spread positioning that will determine sensitivity to future rate moves. AGNC Investment Corp. 2026 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Risks remain: funding costs and narrower mortgage spreads could compress income and pressure book value if rate volatility returns — analysts flag a “book value test” amid rate swings. AGNC Investment earnings on deck: Book value test amid rate swings
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.
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