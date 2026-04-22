Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKRIY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

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Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 0.1%

About Bank of Ireland Group

OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.

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Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) is a leading financial services provider headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Established in 1783, the bank has grown to become one of the country’s largest banking institutions, offering a diverse range of products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The group’s core operations include traditional retail banking, corporate and commercial banking, and wealth and asset management.

In the retail segment, Bank of Ireland provides deposit accounts, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages and insurance solutions to individual customers.

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