Brian Piekos Sells 1,862 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Piekos sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $37,649.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,993. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Brian Piekos also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 23rd, Brian Piekos sold 1,767 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $27,512.19.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KALV stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of -0.40. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on KALV

KalVista Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting KalVista Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised price targets and reiterated buy ratings (HC Wainwright, Stifel, Needham), which supports upside expectations relative to the current price. Read More.

Analysts have raised price targets and reiterated buy ratings (HC Wainwright, Stifel, Needham), which supports upside expectations relative to the current price. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying reported in recent quarters (Vanguard, State Street, Tudor, Vestal Point, Parkman Healthcare) signals conviction from long‑term investors and can underpin the stock if fundamentals progress. Read More.

Large institutional buying reported in recent quarters (Vanguard, State Street, Tudor, Vestal Point, Parkman Healthcare) signals conviction from long‑term investors and can underpin the stock if fundamentals progress. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals and technicals are supportive: strong liquidity (high current/quick ratios) and the 50‑day/200‑day moving averages sit below recent trades — helpful background but not an immediate catalyst.

Company fundamentals and technicals are supportive: strong liquidity (high current/quick ratios) and the 50‑day/200‑day moving averages sit below recent trades — helpful background but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares on April 17 (CEO Benjamin Palleiko sold 9,550 shares; CFO Brian Piekos and others sold smaller blocks). Filings state the sales were to cover tax withholding on vested awards, but the concentrated insider selling is creating near‑term downward pressure and investor concern. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

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KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm’s scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista’s approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company’s lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

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