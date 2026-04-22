Bing Xue Sells 1,832 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $57,176.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 132,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,976.57. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Bing Xue sold 2,408 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $52,783.36.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Trending Headlines about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.67 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 15.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Alpha and Omega Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technical/rating lift — A relative strength rating upgrade added momentum and likely attracted short‑term traders and momentum flows. Read More.

Technical/rating lift — A relative strength rating upgrade added momentum and likely attracted short‑term traders and momentum flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand — Recent 13F and quarter filings show new and larger stakes (e.g., Massachusetts Financial Services added ~28,439 shares), signaling fresh institutional buying that can support the stock. Read More.

Institutional demand — Recent 13F and quarter filings show new and larger stakes (e.g., Massachusetts Financial Services added ~28,439 shares), signaling fresh institutional buying that can support the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Board transition — The company announced a director retirement and board transition; governance changes matter longer term but no operational impact was highlighted today. Read More.

Board transition — The company announced a director retirement and board transition; governance changes matter longer term but no operational impact was highlighted today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by senior executives — CEO Stephen Chang, CFO Yifan Liang and EVP Bing Xue sold substantial blocks (CEO ~14,884 shares; CFO ~8,625 shares; EVP ~1,832 shares). The sales increase free float and likely contributed to downward pressure, even though each was executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans (which reduces signaling power). Read More. Read More. Read More.

Insider selling by senior executives — CEO Stephen Chang, CFO Yifan Liang and EVP Bing Xue sold substantial blocks (CEO ~14,884 shares; CFO ~8,625 shares; EVP ~1,832 shares). The sales increase free float and likely contributed to downward pressure, even though each was executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans (which reduces signaling power). Read More. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain a headwind — The company missed EPS estimates in its last quarterly report, shows negative margins/ROE and analysts model negative full‑year EPS, keeping longer‑term investor skepticism elevated. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 634.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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