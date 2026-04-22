AEVEX (NYSE:AVEX) CFO Todd Booth Acquires 13,000 Shares

AEVEX Corp. (NYSE:AVEX – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Booth bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AEVEX Stock Up 7.9%

AEVEX stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. AEVEX Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $42.34.

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AEVEX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AEVEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Significant insider buying — multiple insiders (CFO Todd Booth, Director Brian Raduenz, other executives) disclosed purchases at about $20/share, signaling management confidence in post‑IPO upside. Read More.

Significant insider buying — multiple insiders (CFO Todd Booth, Director Brian Raduenz, other executives) disclosed purchases at about $20/share, signaling management confidence in post‑IPO upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong IPO market reception — AVEX jumped on its NYSE debut (reports cite a $320M IPO and double‑digit gains), drawing investor attention to its defense tech positioning. Read More.

Strong IPO market reception — AVEX jumped on its NYSE debut (reports cite a $320M IPO and double‑digit gains), drawing investor attention to its defense tech positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst/feature coverage — a Seeking Alpha deep dive lays out a growth case (high projected sales/EBITDA CAGRs and positive FCF this year) and multi‑year price targets, supporting investor optimism. Read More.

Bullish analyst/feature coverage — a Seeking Alpha deep dive lays out a growth case (high projected sales/EBITDA CAGRs and positive FCF this year) and multi‑year price targets, supporting investor optimism. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mainstream endorsement — TV/commentator coverage (e.g., Jim Cramer) calling the stock “too cheap” has likely amplified retail interest and buying. Read More.

Mainstream endorsement — TV/commentator coverage (e.g., Jim Cramer) calling the stock “too cheap” has likely amplified retail interest and buying. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Explanatory reporting — several articles summarizing reasons for the jump (IPO, defense demand, media/analyst attention) help inform investors but don’t add new fundamental data. Read More.

Explanatory reporting — several articles summarizing reasons for the jump (IPO, defense demand, media/analyst attention) help inform investors but don’t add new fundamental data. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Trading context — volume has been elevated intra‑day vs. normal trading patterns tied to the IPO/news cycle; that can support momentum but may not reflect steady institutional flows. (Background trading data)

Trading context — volume has been elevated intra‑day vs. normal trading patterns tied to the IPO/news cycle; that can support momentum but may not reflect steady institutional flows. (Background trading data) Negative Sentiment: Short‑term volatility risk — heavy media attention and post‑IPO enthusiasm can produce rapid price swings; investors should weigh the hype against the company’s longer‑term contract pipeline and execution risks.

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