FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 180.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,356.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 279,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,151,000 after purchasing an additional 260,557 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167,424 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,221.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,966,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 135,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 189,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 124,220 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $240.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $474.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $611.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $279.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDS

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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