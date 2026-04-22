Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $401.8125.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $436.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on AON from $416.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $1,641,981.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,550.66. This trade represents a 19.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $319.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,276,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,651,320. This trade represents a 2.88% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD raised its position in AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 9,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $334.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a fifty-two week low of $304.59 and a fifty-two week high of $381.00.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.10. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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