Avnet (AVT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $6.3878 billion for the quarter. Avnet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avnet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.65. Avnet has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,394,000 after acquiring an additional 695,929 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,873,000. Loews Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,674,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 281,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 928,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after acquiring an additional 249,767 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Avnet from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

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About Avnet

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Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet’s offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

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