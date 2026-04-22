Medallion Financial (MFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Medallion Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $221.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 30,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MFIN shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medallion Financial

About Medallion Financial

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corporation is a specialty finance company that provides asset-based lending solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company’s core business activities include secured loans collateralized by business assets such as insurance premiums, commercial real estate, maritime assets and portfolio receivables. Through its insurance premium finance division, Medallion offers short-term loans that allow policyholders to spread insurance costs over multiple payments, while its portfolio financing arm provides funding against a borrower’s existing asset portfolios.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Medallion Financial originally established itself in the taxi medallion lending market, extending loans secured by New York City cab medallions.

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