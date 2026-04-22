PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Amcor PLC $AMCR

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. M&G PLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 26.6% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 108,333,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,672,000 after buying an additional 22,737,979 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 103.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,344,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,837,000 after buying an additional 20,052,979 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 398.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,015,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,184,000 after buying an additional 12,803,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 29.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,111,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,373,000 after buying an additional 10,846,351 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,077,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,652,000 after buying an additional 9,375,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amcor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Amcor Stock Down 1.2%

AMCR stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Amcor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.93%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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