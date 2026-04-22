NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Unloaded Rep. Daniel Meuser

Representative Daniel Meuser (Republican-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on March 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Daniel Meuser also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/30/2026.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $199.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.16. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.28 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst backing and lofty price targets support medium‑term upside — multiple firms still carry buy/outperform ratings with a median 6‑month target well above the current level. Read More.

Strong analyst backing and lofty price targets support medium‑term upside — multiple firms still carry buy/outperform ratings with a median 6‑month target well above the current level. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Supply-side improvements: SK hynix has begun mass production of 192GB modules designed for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform, which should help alleviate memory bottlenecks for AI servers over time. Read More.

Supply-side improvements: SK hynix has begun mass production of 192GB modules designed for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform, which should help alleviate memory bottlenecks for AI servers over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partner and enterprise momentum continues — recent collaborations (BlackBerry QNX integration, SUSE AI Factory, Proximie healthcare work) expand NVIDIA’s edge and industry footprint, supporting durable demand for GPUs. Read More.

Partner and enterprise momentum continues — recent collaborations (BlackBerry QNX integration, SUSE AI Factory, Proximie healthcare work) expand NVIDIA’s edge and industry footprint, supporting durable demand for GPUs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang frames manufacturing constraints as a 2–3 year issue — this underscores ongoing supply risk but also suggests persistent demand; investors will watch supply progress closely. Read More.

CEO Jensen Huang frames manufacturing constraints as a 2–3 year issue — this underscores ongoing supply risk but also suggests persistent demand; investors will watch supply progress closely. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/valuation debate: some outlets make a bullish case at current levels while others note the stock trades below its 52‑week high — this keeps short‑term volatility likely as investors weigh momentum vs. valuation. Read More.

Technical/valuation debate: some outlets make a bullish case at current levels while others note the stock trades below its 52‑week high — this keeps short‑term volatility likely as investors weigh momentum vs. valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Today’s headline drag: newsflows and commentary pushed the stock down more than the broader market, with outlets citing profit‑taking and rotation away from the AI trade as contributors. Read More.

Today’s headline drag: newsflows and commentary pushed the stock down more than the broader market, with outlets citing profit‑taking and rotation away from the AI trade as contributors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising competitive noise — reports that Google and other players are rolling out inference chips are being cited as a potential long‑term threat to NVIDIA’s dominance in certain workloads. Read More.

Rising competitive noise — reports that Google and other players are rolling out inference chips are being cited as a potential long‑term threat to NVIDIA’s dominance in certain workloads. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider and congressional selling headlines are weighing on sentiment; multiple public filings show sizable insider sales and some congressional dispositions, which can amplify short‑term caution. Read More.

Insider and congressional selling headlines are weighing on sentiment; multiple public filings show sizable insider sales and some congressional dispositions, which can amplify short‑term caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern about sustainability of elevated AI capital spending and margin/upgrade cycles has been cited as a reason for recent slips despite robust revenue growth. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.25.

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About Representative Meuser

Dan Meuser (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Meuser (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

On October 22, 2023, Meuser announced he was running to replace Kevin McCarthy (R) as speaker of the U.S. House in the 118th Congress. On October 23, Meuser withdrew from the race.

Prior to joining Congress, Meuser served as the head of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue from 2011 to 2015 under Gov. Tom Corbett (R). He also worked as the President of Pride Mobility Corporation, a motorized wheelchair manufacturer.

About NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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