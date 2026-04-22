IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.57.

IGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$68.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Financial

IGM Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.73, for a total value of C$1,718,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,229 shares in the company, valued at C$2,627,479.17. The trade was a 39.54% decrease in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,649. 66.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$73.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.52. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$41.75 and a 52-week high of C$74.92.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 28.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Financial

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Mackenzie Investments (“Mackenzie”) is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

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