Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (DMRA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 resultson Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.3004) per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.
Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance
Shares of DMRA stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.59. Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $38.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMRA. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Remedium Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,772,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock
About Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock
Galecto Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company developing small‐molecule therapies that target key pathways involved in fibrotic and malignant diseases. The company’s research focuses on inhibiting galectin‐3, an extracellular carbohydrate‐binding protein implicated in inflammation, fibrosis and tumor progression, as well as lysyl oxidase‐like 2 (LOXL2), an enzyme that crosslinks collagen and elastin in fibrotic tissue.
Its lead programs include GB0139, an inhaled galectin‐3 inhibitor in Phase II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrosing lung diseases, and GB1211, an oral galectin‐3 inhibitor being evaluated for systemic fibrotic disorders.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Damora Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Damora Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.