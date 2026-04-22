Caprock Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 886,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $66,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 176.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 457.8% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

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