Caprock Group LLC Buys 500,031 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1,230.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,031 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 845,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,740.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,824,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,693 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,043,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 388,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 35,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,840. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,572. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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