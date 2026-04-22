Ardor Price Hits $0.0433 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $43.21 million and $899.48 thousand worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000615 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

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