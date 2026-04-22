Lockheed Martin (LMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.79 per share and revenue of $18.3826 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $572.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $634.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.07. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $673.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Company Profile

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Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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