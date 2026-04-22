CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3897 per share and revenue of $1.9811 billion for the quarter. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 55,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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