Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th.

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Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNTA opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Iqbal J. Hussain sold 38,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $979,617.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,771.75. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 73,196 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $1,927,250.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,805.25. This trade represents a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 349,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,429,412 over the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC now owns 1,314,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,640 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $5,999,000. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,500,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,246,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 116.2% in the third quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,808,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,080 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

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