Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $24.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.6667.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th.

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Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,153.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $626,100.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 1,028,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,471,327.31. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO James M. Head sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $233,988.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,274.60. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,474,097 shares of company stock valued at $28,679,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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