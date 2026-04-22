Ryder System (R) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Ryder System to post earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $3.1144 billion for the quarter. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Up 0.5%

R opened at $231.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.93. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $133.06 and a 52 week high of $233.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 41,779 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $9,329,250.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,116,892.40. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 12,571 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.65, for a total value of $2,786,362.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,852.10. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,673 shares of company stock worth $28,233,471. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Ryder System by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,005,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after buying an additional 134,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ryder System by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,111,000 after buying an additional 62,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after buying an additional 250,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ryder System by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,937,000 after buying an additional 539,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $245.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.78.

Get Our Latest Report on R

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.