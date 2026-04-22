Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post earnings of $0.1995 per share and revenue of $495.6670 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $954.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.09%.Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

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Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $2,316,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,188.90. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 104.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

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Tri Pointe Homes, Inc (NYSE: TPH) is a national homebuilder engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached homes and attached products. The company’s operations span a range of new residential communities, offering customizable floor plans in both tract and luxury segments. Its integrated business model encompasses land sourcing, entitlement, design, construction oversight and in-house customer care and warranty service.

Founded in 2009 through the combination of three regional builders, Tri Pointe Homes has grown into a prominent player across key western U.S.

Further Reading

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