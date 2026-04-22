Analysts Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) PT at GBX 495

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 495.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 570 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 480 to GBX 570 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 495 to GBX 450 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Key Barclays News

Positive Sentiment: Barclays advanced its share buyback and has repurchased and cancelled more than 30 million ordinary shares, cutting the share count to about 13.68 billion — a direct capital‑return action that supports EPS and investor returns. Barclays Advances Buy‑Back

Barclays advanced its share buyback and has repurchased and cancelled more than 30 million ordinary shares, cutting the share count to about 13.68 billion — a direct capital‑return action that supports EPS and investor returns. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst writeups highlight Barclays (ticker BCS in some US coverage) as undervalued versus peers, which can attract value‑oriented flows into the stock. What Makes Barclays One of the Best Undervalued Bank Stocks

Recent analyst writeups highlight Barclays (ticker BCS in some US coverage) as undervalued versus peers, which can attract value‑oriented flows into the stock. Positive Sentiment: Reported fundamentals: Q1 results showed positive EPS and healthy net margin/ROE metrics (net margin ~17.8%, ROE ~9.4%), supporting the view that buybacks and operating performance can lift per‑share metrics.

Reported fundamentals: Q1 results showed positive EPS and healthy net margin/ROE metrics (net margin ~17.8%, ROE ~9.4%), supporting the view that buybacks and operating performance can lift per‑share metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays’ research is actively moving other stocks today (for example, its downgrade on Avis influenced the rental sector and spurred profit‑taking in names like Hertz). That demonstrates the bank’s market influence but does not directly change Barclays PLC’s balance sheet. Hertz Loses 9% as Profit‑Takers Exit …

Barclays’ research is actively moving other stocks today (for example, its downgrade on Avis influenced the rental sector and spurred profit‑taking in names like Hertz). That demonstrates the bank’s market influence but does not directly change Barclays PLC’s balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity from Barclays (e.g., large forecast cuts or upgrades on third‑party names such as Atlassian and Okta) keeps the firm visible and can amplify intraday volatility in markets; that reputational visibility can be a mixed factor for BARC stock liquidity and flows. Barclays Slashes Atlassian Forecast Okta Stock Surges on Barclays Upgrade

Barclays Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 444.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 426.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 434.43. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 275.35 and a one year high of GBX 507.45.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported GBX 24.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 1,489.60 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts predict that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Barclays

In other Barclays news, insider Robert Berry bought 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 481 per share, for a total transaction of £9,095.71. Also, insider Nigel Higgins bought 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 481 per share, with a total value of £32,558.89. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,452 shares of company stock valued at $13,204,412. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

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