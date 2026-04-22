Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.6429.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.50 price target on shares of Immunic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. raised shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, D. Boral Capital downgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Immunic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMUX

Immunic Stock Performance

Immunic stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Immunic has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Immunic shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, April 26th.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunic will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 219,957 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Immunic by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,882,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 544.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,419,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,888,829 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Immunic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,581,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 39,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.