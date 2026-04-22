NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Stock Down 4.3%

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 287,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 454.3% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 1.44.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company’s primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen’s technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world’s most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

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